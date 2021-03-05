Rashmika Mandanna: Mission Majnu Has Given Me Butterflies Of A Debutante Again

Here's some good news for all Rashmika Mandanna fans! The South beauty has kickstarted the shooting of her Bollywood debut, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu today (March 5, 2022) in Lucknow. While Sidharth has already been shooting for the film since past few weeks, Rashmika joined him on the sets today.

The Dear Comrade actress took to her Instagram page to give fans a sneak-peek into her first day of shoot. Rashmika shared a boomerang video in which she is seen holding the clapboard in front of her face. She captioned the video as, "#MissionMajnu Day 1.. 🥰❤️."

Have a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is excited to join this new journey and was quoted as saying, "Mission Majnu has given me the opportunity of feeling the nervousness, excitement and butterflies of a debutante all over again. I am thrilled to be a part of such amazing content and I am really looking forward to this exciting journey with RSVP, Guilty By Association, Siddharth, Shantanu and the entire team."

Producer Ronnie Screwvala also welcomed Rashmika onboard and said, "I think the audience will be thrilled to watch her debut with an espionage thriller. It is a story set in an era that saw intriguing developments in the world of espionage and Rashmika will lend freshness to the story."

Well, we just can't wait to watch Rashmika in her big Bollywood debut!

Speaking about Mission Majnu, the espionage thriller has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a spy. The film is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and revolves around a covert operation which changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. Sidharth had earlier said that Mission Majnu celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country.

The film which marks the directorial debut of Shantanu Bagchi, also stars Kumud Mishra and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna All Set To Start Shoot For Her Bollywood Debut, Mission Majnu On This Date

ALSO READ: Mission Majnu: Rashmika Mandanna Jets Off To Lucknow To Start Shooting For Siddharth Malhotra Starrer