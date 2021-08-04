Rashmika Mandanna On Working With Amitabh Bachchan In Goodbye: It Has Been Amazing Shooting With Him

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to foray in the Hindi cinema with films like Mission Majnu and Goodbye. The actress was shooting in Mumbai for the films and has wrapped up a schedule for Goodbye.

In a recent interview with a leading publication, Rashmika shared her experience about working with the legend Amitabh Bachchan on Goodbye.

She shared, "It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It's this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I've been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they're happy. It has been crazy."

Rashmika enjoys a Pan-India fan following, owing to her great performances in Telugu films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. This undoubtedly makes her the next big thing to happen in Bollywood.

Apart from the Hindi films, the actress also has a Pan-India film, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa which is slated for a box office clash with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas this year.