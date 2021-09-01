Rashmika Mandanna Opens Up On Her Role In Mission Majnu; 'It's A Now Or Never Kind Of Character'

After taking the south film industry by storm with films like Kirik Party, Geeta Govindam, Bheeshma and Sulthan, Rashmika Mandanna is now all set to foray into Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Mission Majnu.

Recently in a chat with a leading daily, Rashmika opened up about stepping into the Hindi film industry and said that she is excited about it. The Dear Comrade actress said that she is happy to start her journey in Bollywood with a film like Mission Majnu.

Rashmika told Hindustan Times, "Firsts are always the most special, and Mission Majnu being my first has given me an opportunity to transcend my boundaries and how. My heart feels happy to know that I started my journey in Hindi cinema with this film with these beautiful people."

Further giving fans a hint of what she has in store for them in this espionage thriller, the actress continued, "In the first narration itself I knew I wanted to be a part of this film because I knew if not, for now, I'd not have done this character again or later on it's one of those roles. It's a now or never kind of character."

Rashmika further added, "Mission Majnu has given me so many firsts- from exploring the northern part of India, the culture, the language, the people, the industry, and working with such a wonderful team and the co-actors. I couldn't have asked for more. I love you Team Mission Majnu."

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, Mission Majnu stars Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Inspired by real-life incidents in 1970s, the film has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent while Rashmika's role has been kept under wraps as of now.

Besides this movie, the actress also has Amitabh Bachchan-Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye in her kitty.