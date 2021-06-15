    For Quick Alerts
      Rashmika Mandanna Resumes Shooting For Goodbye; Expresses Excitement In Her Latest Diary Entry, Read On!

      In her recent Instagram story, Rashmika Mandanna has revealed that the shoot of Goodbye has resumed after being put on hold due to the coronavirus lockdown.

      The gorgeous actress has now shared her experience of going back to the sets and this time, with Aura. She took Aura on the sets of Goodbye and revealed they had an exciting time together.

      In her story, Rashmika shared a selfie which has captured the actor flashing her smile for the camera. She began her long note by noting the date, i.e. June 14. She then revealed that she had begun the shoot for Goodbye and that how everyone on the set enjoyed meeting her pet dog Aura. She also expressed her excitement after being back at work and reuniting with the cast and crew on the set.

      National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Hindi debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film, Mission Majnu. Her second Bollywood project Goodbye is being directed by Vikas Bahl.

      Rashmika, who carries a Pan-India fan following will also soon become a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.

      Read more about: rashmika mandanna goodbye pushpa
      Story first published: Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 19:33 [IST]
      X