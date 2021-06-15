Rashmika Mandanna Resumes Shooting For Goodbye; Expresses Excitement In Her Latest Diary Entry, Read On!

In
her
recent
Instagram
story,
Rashmika
Mandanna
has
revealed
that
the
shoot
of
Goodbye
has
resumed
after
being
put
on
hold
due
to
the
coronavirus
lockdown.
The
gorgeous
actress
has
now
shared
her
experience
of
going
back
to
the
sets
and
this
time,
with
Aura.
She
took
Aura
on
the
sets
of
Goodbye
and
revealed
they
had
an
exciting
time
together.
In
her
story,
Rashmika
shared
a
selfie
which
has
captured
the
actor
flashing
her
smile
for
the
camera.
She
began
her
long
note
by
noting
the
date,
i.e.
June
14.
She
then
revealed
that
she
had
begun
the
shoot
for
Goodbye
and
that
how
everyone
on
the
set
enjoyed
meeting
her
pet
dog
Aura.
She
also
expressed
her
excitement
after
being
back
at
work
and
reuniting
with
the
cast
and
crew
on
the
set.