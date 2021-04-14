Rashmika Mandanna Reveals Her Parents' Reaction When They Learnt That Amitabh Bachchan Is Her Co-Star

After winning hearts down the south, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to take Bollywood by storm. Besides making her Hindi film debut with Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu, the actress recently signed her second Bollywood movie titled Goodbye which has her sharing screen space with none other than legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan!

In a recent interaction with a news portal, the Dear Comrade actress revealed how her parents reacted when they learnt that she will be working with Big B. Rashmika said that her parents who are huge fans of the veteran star, were excited for her.

The Bheeshma actress was quoted as saying, "Amitabh Bachchan - the name itself brings in so much respect, When my parents got to know that I will be starring opposite Mr Bachchan in Goodbye, they almost couldn't believe it.My parents are huge fans of sir and while growing up, and have watched so many of his films and they were so excited for me!!"

Rashmika also opened up about the advice her parents gave her when they came to know that Big B is her co-star. "They treated me like how a teacher teaches a student to - 'Do a good job, be attentive and learn my lines well' which I think is very cute," the actress told Pinkvilla.

Earlier, Rashmika had recalled her first interaction with Amitabh Bachchan while speaking with a leading daily and said, "While meeting Bachchan sir, of course, I was nervous! People love him for who he is and so do I! The whole team was there; we were interacting with Bachchan sir, doing the reading, which made me more comfortable. He makes you feel at home, warm and comfortable."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. The film recently went on floors in Mumbai.

