Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Thoughts On Dating A Younger Guy; Says 'Age Does Not Matter'

South sensation Rashmika Mandanna enjoys a huge fan-following and is known for her impressive acting chops. Besides her films, the actress's personal life also makes its way to the headlines. Recently when Rashmika graced Kusha Kapila's show 'The Swipe Right', she shared her thoughts on dating a younger guy.

The Dear Comrade star said that age doesn't matter to her and that all she cares about is how the other person is making her feel.

On being asked by Kusha if she would consider dating a younger who is younger than her, Rashmika said, "I don't know, I think for me they have to make you feel good about yourself. They should not try and change you. All of the small things. I think age doesn't matter."

She further walked down memory lane and shared some intriguing details of her dating life back in her school days in Coorg.

"You Know the houses are so far away from one another, it's literally like you have to find a boy. I've never found a Coorgi boy when I was in Coorg. So, I've been constantly asking my parents 'Where are the Coorgi boys gone to? I studied in a hostel, boarding school. You know, how my dating would go? Just look at a guy and you're dating him. Like literally and all your friends tease you, tease both these names together and you're suddenly dating. I'd have no idea how we started dating? What? Why? I have no answers to any of these questions," Rashmika mentioned in her conversation.

Rashmika had got engaged to her Kirik Party co-star Rakshit Shetty. However, the duo mutually called off their engagement in September 2018 and since then, Rashmika has maintained that she just wants to focus on her work.

After establishing herself in the South film industry, Rashmika is now eyeing Bollywood and already has two films in the pipeline. She has been paired opposite Sidharth Malhotra in the espionage thriller Mission Majnu and will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta in Goodbye.