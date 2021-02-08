Rashmika Mandanna Shares The Teaser Of Her First Ever Music Video 'Top Tucker' With Badshah

Fun things are lined up for the new and upcoming sensation actress Rashmika Mandanna who will soon make her debut in Bollywood alongside actor Siddarth Malhotra. The actress recently shared the teaser of her first song 'Top Tucker', which showed her in a never seen before quirky avatar.

Sharing her excitement, the actress took to her social media to share the news of the teaser out with her fans. In the caption, she wrote, "Top top top tucker.. this is so exciting. 1st time I’ve done something like this and I’ve got to do it with the best in their respective industries. yaaaaay!! So exciting.. releasing soon you guys!!”

Adding to it, she further wrote, “I know I’ll be listening to this at weddings, school functions, parties, in videos.. everywhere!! trust me you are in for a good dance number here!”

This is for the first time, Rashmika is featuring a dance number and fans are eagerly looking forward to knowing what's next in store for them. One can see in the video, the actress is flaunting her sway and is seen in a quirky outfit accessorized with a lot of traditional jewellery.

On the work front, Rashmika has started the prep for her Bollywood debut film, Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She had been in Mumbai for 15 days, where she was taking workshops and doing readings for the film.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Ready To Take Bollywood By Storm; Signs Another 'Big Banner' Film After Mission Majnu

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna On Kannada Audience’s Wish To Acknowledge Her Roots: I’m The Epitome Of Breaking Barriers