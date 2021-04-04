Rashmika Mandanna To Have A Working Birthday This Year On The Sets Of Amitabh Bachchan Co-Starrer 'Goodbye'

National crush, Rashmika Mandanna has been on a roll recently with multiple projects across all industries, along with 2 Big banner Bollywood films. Her debut Tamil film, Sulthan, which was recently released opened to rave reviews from audiences and critics alike.

The actress is all set to ring on her 25th birthday on 5th April in Mumbai. It will be a working birthday for the actress this year. In a recent interview with a leading publication, Rashmika reveals, "This year I will be working on my birthday, shooting for 'Goodbye'. Let's see could see how that goes as it's the first time that I'm doing it."

She further adds, "This birthday, I think I just need to celebrate all the work that I'm doing, I am so grateful for it"

Recently, Rashmika had wrapped up a schedule for her debut Bollywood film, Mission Majnu in Lucknow. After which she straight away lands upon her 2nd Bollywood project, Goodbye in Mumbai.

With previous outstanding performances in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika has won millions of hearts. The audience is now waiting with a baited breath for the actress's upcoming releases.

Also Read:

Rashmika Mandanna Says She Never Thought She Would Get To Work With Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan And Rashmika Mandanna Team Up For Vikas Bahl's Goodbye; Film Goes On Floors