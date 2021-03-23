Post 'Mission Majnu' Schedule Wrap, Rashmika Mandanna To Shoot For Another Bollywood Project

Rashmika Mandanna's Bollywood debut has been quite the talking point of tinsel town, ever since its first announcement. However, the soon-to-be Pan India actress is quite tied up these days with work from almost all industries popping up simultaneously.

A source close to the actress shared, "Rashmika having a very jam-packed schedule these days, with work coming on to from all industries. She has recently wrapped up a schedule for Mission Majnu in Lucknow. She is now in Chennai for 'Sulthan', post which she will return to Mumbai for her next Bollywood film, which is kept under wraps for now. She is literally living the suitcase life, as she runs back and forth, across multiple industries, and juggling multiple projects all at once."

Rashmika has long been termed as the 'National Crush' and her Bollywood debut has been much-awaited with 'Mission Majnu', alongside Sidharth Malhotra. After being a much sought after actress down south, with major hits, she is now foraying into Bollywood and is all set to win hearts across the nation.

Having starred in hit movies like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Rashmika already has made her presence felt in the comedy genre. She now has a Pan-India film 'Pushpa' and 'Mission Manju' in her kitty to look forward to.