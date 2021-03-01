Rasika Dugal Feels Like A Nervous Student Around Naseeruddin Shah

As actress Rasika Dugal reunites with veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah for a short film, she says that she still feels like a nervous student while working with him. Reportedly, their short film revolves around a father and a daughter's relationship.

"It is an honour to share screen time with Naseer saab," says Rasika. For the unversed, fourteen years ago, Naseeruddin Shah was Rashika's mentor at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

While speaking to a leading daily about her mentor, Rasika says, "He is that rare combination of a great actor who is also a very good teacher. So much of what I know about my work is based on the invaluable fundamentals I learnt from him at FTII. I am more sure of myself as an actor today but, around him, I become that nervous and keen student again. There is still so much to learn from him."

In the same interview, the Mirzapur actress asserts that she has always been amazed by the A Wednesday actor's involvement with his work. She says that it is beautiful to watch years of experience coexist with an interest and enthusiasm for the work.

"He has always been very kind and encouraging to me. He has often made the effort to message and compliment me after he has watched my work. And I am always thrilled. One compliment from him is worth many," adds Dugal.

Currently, Rasika is riding high on the success of Mirzapur 2. She is quite popular among netizens for her work in Mirzapur series, Delhi Crime, Humorously Yours Season 2, etc.

