Ratna Pathak Shares Health Update Of Husband Naseeruddin Shah

It was earlier reported that actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised after being diagnosed with pneumonia, as was confirmed by his manager. While fans may be worried about his health, now his actress-wife Ratna Pathak spoke about his health. She had a rather positive update for his health that may be a sign of less worry.

Ratna Pathak spoke to Pinkvilla wherein she revealed that Naseeruddin Shah is perfectly alright and that there is just a minor patch on his lung that the doctors have been treating. The Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actress further added that her husband will hopefully be discharged tomorrow. Pathak said that the pneumonia is on just one little corner so it will not need much work.

Apart from that, the A Wednesday actor's nephew Mohommed Ali Shah also spoke to the portal wherein he also assured that his health is fine. Mohommed said that his father spoke to Naseeruddin Shah on the phone and said that apart from pneumonia, there is nothing major to be worried about. Earlier, the actor's manager had revealed to Bombay Times stating, "He has been in the hospital for two days. He's under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he's responding well to the treatment."

There were rumours around Naseeruddin Shah's ill-health in May last year. However, the Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro actor had rubbished these speculations by releasing a statement. He had said that "I thank all those enquiring after my health and reassure them I am fine. I'm at home and observing the lockdown. Please don't believe any rumours."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was seen in the movie Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi that was helmed by Seema Pahwa. The movie had an ensemble cast that also starred Konkona Sen Sharma, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Vikrant Massey and Parambrata Chatterjee. He was also seen in the critically-acclaimed web series Bandish Bandits that also starred Ritwick Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha and the late Amit Mistry in the lead roles.