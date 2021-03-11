Raveena Tandon Is Crazy About Exploring Forests; ‘I Actually Come Alive In A Forest’

Despite being a part of showbiz for a very long time, actress Raveena Tandon finds solace in exploring forests of different parts of the country. If you follow Raveena on Instagram, you must know that she loves travelling and her Instagram page is filled with many beautiful and scenic pictures from her family and solo trips.

Speaking about her love for travelling, Raveena said, "I love travelling, especially if it's amidst nature and greenery. I keep running away into the forests and I feel that I actually come alive in a forest. There's so much life there rather than all these concreted cities, which are really nothing but dense, concrete jungles that we live in. I prefer running off whenever I get the time. I think that finding my feet in a forest; that's my zen mode for sure."

She further added that she has almost ticked off all the forests of India, as she has travelled extensively and been to most parts of India. She further shared with the leading daily that even where people may not think there are tourist spots, she has explored those places as well.

"There's something to be said about discovering places and I love going into unexplored villages, they have such a lot of history, culture and charm to them. Himachal Pradesh was one such a beautiful getaway. We walked in the woods, just took in all the quiet scenery, ate at dhabas there and had so much fun. I strongly believe we have to save wildlife and their habitat and whatever green cover we have left," added Raveena.

With respect to work, the Main Khiladi Tu Anari actress was shooting in Himachal Pradesh for her upcoming web series.

Apart from it, she will next be seen in the much-anticipated KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

