Raveena Tandon Recalls An Actress' Sister Had Attempted Suicide Because Of False Affair Rumours

In her recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, actress Raveena Tandon recalled how an entertainment journalism has changed since she entered the industry. Raveena who herself is very active on social media, said that there has been a very positive change due to social media, because earlier, actresses used to get body-shamed, personally attacked and rumours were spread against her without even knowing the truth.

She further told Filmfare, "Today, you have social media platforms where you can instantly put out the truth along with proof. But in those days, you were completely at the mercy of the editors, who had printed a crap story and once the headlines hit, they hit and your mental health be damned!"

Recalling how false rumours about an actress' sister had landed her into a hospital, Raveena said, "I remember a veteran actress whose sister actually tried to commit suicide because they wrote a story of her trying to seduce her own sister's husband which was complete crap! She was in my gym and I remember that she ended up in the hospital because of an OD (overdose) of sleeping pills because of that story. If I could go back and read some of the atrocious shit that was written about me, I would want to sue the pants off these people."

Raveena went on to add that what she found quite baffling was the fact that women journalists who were supposed to be 'liberated women' used to body-shame other actresses left, right and center. She further said that she never understood their double standards. She concluded by saying that she was surprised to see women doing bad to other women.

