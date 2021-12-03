Raveena Tandon Recalls Being Targeted By Journalists For Personal Vendetta; 'They Wouldn't Give A Damn'

Raveena Tandon is one of the few leading ladies who never shies away from speaking her mind. The actress in her recent tete-a-tete with journalist Puja Talwar recalled her early days in the film industry and recalled how back then, negative stories used to be written about actresses out of personal vendetta.

The Mohra actress revealed that that women editors of the 90s used to body-shame, humiliate and bring down another woman at the behest of male actors.

Raveena Tandon Recalls The First Time She Saw Herself On Screen; 'It Was A Strange Feeling'

Raveena said, "You will be shocked to know that some of these women editors that I see today who are now probably not editors anymore but they walk around with this big badge of being feminists, unfortunately, those same women used to body-shame, humiliate and bring down another woman just because they were probably in love with a hero or hero-worship or the hero promised them the next big cover for their magazine."

Raveena Tandon Recalls Her Ugly Fight With Salman Khan; Reveals What He Had Told Her In Anger

The actress said that she has been at the mercy of such journalists adding that even if the publications apologized later, it would go largely noticed. Speaking about how social media has brought a change in this, Raveena said that the platform now gives celebrities a direct line of communication with the audience.

"They wouldn't give a damn. And you were completely at their mercy. So if they didn't like you, it was a personal vendetta that would happen, and you had no choice. That's why sometimes I thank social media that today, we have a direct reach. If there is proof about something, 'Here it is. This is exactly what happened, not what they are saying.' Even if they had to apologise, it would be that one thin line below which nobody would even bother reading because once the headline was out and it was on the stands, it had villainised you completely," the actress told Puja.

With regards to work, the diva is now all set to make her digital debut with the Netflix web series Aranyak.