Raveena Tandon Recalls Her Ugly Fight With Salman Khan; Reveals What He Had Told Her In Anger

In her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Raveena Tandon opened about her brawl with Salman Khan on the sets of her debut film Patthar Ke Phool. Directed by Anant Balani, the film was released in 1991 and Raveena won a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film.

While speaking to Pinkvilla about her childish spat with Salman, she said, "We were like two kids in a class who just wanted to fight over everything. I was 16 and a half and Salman must have been 23. We were both brats. Salman and I are of the same nature-wise, we were almost brought up in the same house as Salim's uncle and my dad used to work together. It was like we were continuing our fights from home. We fought throughout the film and Salman said 'I'm not going to work with her'."

However, neither Raveena nor Salman hold any grudge against each other, as they know that it was their immaturity that lead to their fight.

When asked about her favourite person to work with, Raveena said, "I think all my heroes. I love Salman, Sanju, Suniel, Jaggu, Chi Chii (Govinda), they are all my buddies."

In the last three decades, Raveena has delivered many hits as well as flops. On this she said, "It wasn't always like that. Many of my films didn't work out at the start and so there were some magazines that called me a jinx. 4-5 films did not do well. After that came Dilwale and Mohra and I remember during a success party of Mohra, Sonam Rai just stood up and said 'here comes our lucky mascot' and after that, there was such a reversal as the same media who called me 'jinx' before called me a lucky mascot."