Raveena Tandon Recalls The First Time She Saw Herself On Screen; 'It Was A Strange Feeling'

Raveena Tandon started her career with modelling and made her big splash in Bollywood with Salman Khan-starrer Patthar Ke Phool in 1991. In a career spanning three decades, the actress has entertained the audience with many memorable performances; some of which earned her several awards.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with ETimes, Raveena who ruled the roost in the '90s, opened up about her journey and the kind of films she would like to take up now.

Raveena recalled her first on screen appearance for an advertisement as a 16-year-old girl and said that it was a strange feeling.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon On Completing 30 Years In Film Industry: I Have No Clue How I Stayed Relevant

"The first time that I saw myself on the screen was in an ad. It was a very long time ago when I was just a 16-year-old. It was a shampoo advertisement. I saw the ad on the television not on the silver screen. It was a strange feeling. I have always been extremely critical of myself. Every time I see myself, I only criticize myself. I never really had a feeling of elation really. It was just like, 'What else can I correct about myself?" the Mohra actress told the leading daily.

On being asked about if she were to be make her debut in today's times, the actress revealed that she would like to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies.

Raveena was quoted as saying, "If I were to debut in today's time, I think I would like to be a part of films that Sanjay Leela Bhansali makes. We also have films like Highway being made, that completely blow me away. There are many new and young directors now who are making great films with women actors. I am happy that I am still a part of the industry and I get to see the change. I will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 and I am glad that I am still around to do these kinds of magnificent roles.

With the COVID-19 pandemic raising its ugly head, many filmmakers are opting a digital release for their movies. When Raveena was asked if the change in content consumption of the audience would pose a threat to theatrical releases, the actress said, "I don't think the theatrical releases will ever end. It is something that will definitely bounce back. Fortunately for us, there will be a time when the lockdown will be over and people will come back to theatres. Where else do people go for entertainment? There are just cinemas and the malls. I think these are the places people are looking forward to getting back to."

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon Says She Took Her Career For Granted; 'I Went On Too Many Sabbaticals'

Speaking about Raveena Tandon's upcoming projects, the actress will next be seen in Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2. She is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix's supernatural crime thriller Aranyak. The actress recently signed another web series, Vijay Gutte's Legacy in which she will be sharing screen space with Akshaye Khanna for the first time.