Raveena Tandon Says She Took Her Career For Granted; 'I Went On Too Many Sabbaticals'

Raveena Tandon Would Like To Give This Advice To Her Younger Self

While speaking with ETimes, when Raveena was asked to give her younger self a piece of advice, the actress said that she wished she was more focused. "I put in a lot of hard work but maybe I took my career for granted and went on too many sabbaticals. But then again, I regret nothing. I'm happy the way things have turned out for me," the actress told the tabloid.

Raveena Tandon On Shooting In Himachal Pradesh

Raveena recently began shot for a new project in Himachal Pradesh. Speaking about the same, the actress said, "Himachal is beautiful; the people are so honest, kind and warm! And with lesser people around, it was beautiful and almost virginal again."

Raveena Tandon's Bold Confessions

Last year in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Maatr actress had revealed that how a lot of people thought she was arrogant because she refused to play by the rules of 90s Bollywood.

"I didn't have godfathers, wasn't part of camps and didn't have heroes promoting me. I was not sleeping around with heroes for roles or having affairs. In a lot of cases, I was considered arrogant because I wasn't pandering to what the heroes wanted me to do - laughing when they wanted me to laugh, sitting when they asked me to sit. I may not have lost movies because of honesty but a lot of dirt was written about me. I never clawed on people's back, played cut throat politics and never stepped on people's toes either," the actress had told the entertainment portal.