Raveena Tandon Shares A Cryptic Post On Aryan's Khan's Arrest In Drugs Case; 'Shameful Politics Being Played'

Actress Raveena Tandon is the latest celebrity to share her thoughts on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs-on-case. Without mentioning his name, the Mohra actress shared a cryptic tweet in which she wrote that it's heartbreaking that a young man's life and future is being toyed about with and shameful politics being played.

Raveena's tweet read, "Shameful politics being played out.. it's a young man's life and future they toying with ... heartbreaking."

Have a look at her tweet.

Shameful politics being played out.. it’s a young mans life and future they toying with … heartbreaking . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 7, 2021

The actress shared this post after Aryan was sent to 14-day judicial custody in a drugs case by a Mumbai Court. The Narcotics Control Bureau had sought an extension of Aryan's custody for further interrogation, but their request was not granted by the court.

Aryan Khan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By Mumbai Court In Drugs Case

In the last few days, many Bollywood stars have stood in solidarity with Aryan and his family amid this case. Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media handle to pen an open letter to Aryan in which he advised the star kid to keep his calm and trust the light within.

Hrithik Roshan Receives Flak For Supporting Aryan Khan

Besides him, his ex wife Sussanne Khan, filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actresses Pooja Bhatt and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi were some of the celebrities who extended their support to Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on a Goa-bound cruise.