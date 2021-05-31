Raveena Tandon Shares Proof After Netizens Ask If She Really Did Farming, Says 'Sach Mein Kiya'

Actress Raveena Tandon had recently taken to her social media handle to share a small video of her digging on her farm to clean the leftover waste on the same. However, she had to once again share the extended video of herself working on the farm in her latest post. The reason behind the same was because some netizens began to question if she really had worked on the farm.

Talking about the original video, Raveena Tandon shared a very short video of her digging in her farm. The Andaz Apna Apna actress had also shared a black and white picture of herself. She had captioned the same stating, "Trying to get rid of the remnants of plastic left behind on the farm by the workers, in my gaon ka Ghar. Did a plastic pick up drive around the neighbourhood as well. A weekend well spent." Take a look at the same.

However, it seems some netizens started questioning if the actress really did some farming on her land or whether she just posed to do so for an Instagram post. The Dulhe Raja actress had the perfect comeback post for the same. This time, Raveena Tandon shared a longer clip of herself doing some extensive digging at her farm.

The video has the actress digging to remove the waste in an energetic manner. She also mentioned in her caption why she had just shared a small video of herself in her previous post. Raveena captioned it stating, "Haan Bhai Sach Mien Kiya, a lot of you asked whether I really did dig it up!? Earlier I just posted a small video, did not want to pakao you'll with my digging skills which I was not aware was being shot Chalo Shubhratri Ji! Jai Ramji." Take a look at the video.

Meanwhile, amidst the COVID-19 second wave, Raveena Tandon recently started an initiative called Oxygen Seva On The Wheels Mumbai To Delhi and donated 300 oxygen cylinders amid the COVID-19 crisis. While interacting with IANS, the actress said she was distributed by the oxygen shortage and decided to take it upon herself to send more cylinders. The Shool actress had revealed, "As you can see, Delhi is almost gasping for breath, and this is the initiative a few like-minded people along with me decided to take up."