Red Fort Violence: Sunny Deol Says 'No Connection With Deep Sidhu' After Pictures Of Duo Go Viral

Recently, Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sindu hit the headlines for the wrong reasons after he was accused of unprecendented violence caused by the planting the "Nishan Sahib" or Sikh religious flag at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day this year.

After Sidhu's old pictures with actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol resurfaced on the internet, the latter issued a statement on Twitter to clarify that he has nothing to do with the Punjabi actor. The Border actor also said that he is 'deeply saddened' by what happened at the Red Fort.

Sunny clarified in his tweet in Hindi, "आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है। जय हिन्द" (Today, I am very sad to see what happened on the Red Fort, I have already made it clear on Twitter, on 6 December, that I or my family has no connection with Deep Sidhu. Jai Hind).

For the unversed, the viral picture of Deep Sidhu with Deol, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is from April 2019, when BJP had announced Sunny's candidacy for the Lok Sabha elections in Gurdaspur in Punjab.

Earlier too, Sunny had distanced himself from the controversial Punjabi actor in his tweet on December 6 last year. The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor had said he was not affiliated to Sidhu or any of his actions during the farmers' protest.

Sunny had said in his statement, "Deep Sidhu, who was with me at the time of election, has not been with me for a long time, whatever he is saying and doing, he is doing according to his will, I have nothing to do with any of his activities."

On the other hand, Deep posted a video on his Facebook page in which he said, "We have only hoisted the Mahan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest. In this kind of protest, people's anger flares up and you cannot blame one person for inciting the protesters." He clarified that the national flag was not removed from the flag pole at Red Fort."

On Thursday, in a Facebook live session, Deep further objected to farmer leaders calling him a gaddar (traitor) for derailing their protests and said, "I'm not a gaddar. I didn't lead people to the Red Fort. This was the decision of the public who had come all the way from Punjab to protest. Nobody was leading them."

