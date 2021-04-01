Remo D'Souza On His Heart Attack: It Still Feels Like A Frightful Dream Which Came True

Not so long ago, choreographer-turned-director Remo D'souza suffered a heart attack, but by God's grace he recovered, and currently, he is in a better condition. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Remo recalled going through one of the toughest phases of his life and said, "It was scary and for me, it still feels like a frightful dream, which came true. What I learnt is you can't predict life. One never knows what will happen tomorrow. I say, just be happy and be positive in life. Spread love and happiness around you. Mere liye yeh health scare ek big lesson, bada jhataka tha jo tal gaya, thank God!"

Tomorrow (April 2), Remo will turn 42, and the actor said that he would like to keep his birthday celebration low profile. He further said that he has always been a low-key person, but his wife and kids get excited and plan surprises for him on his birthday, and he finds their gestures really sweet.

"Last year, it was lockdown, so we baked a cake at home and this year, at least we can order one! Even celebrations are just family and really close friends. Moreover, with the virus scare and keeping my health in mind, I am not meeting many people this time," he said.

Reminiscing about how his wife Lizelle planned a surprise trip to Singapore for one of his birthdays, Remo said, "I didn't know what was the plan and it was a pleasant surprise. In fact, not just the family but some close friends too flew down to make the day special. We all had a wonderful time."

When asked if he's planning to direct any project, without sharing much details, he said that he's happy with his life and soon, he will start working on a big project. "It is my dream film and hopefully should start by next year," said D'Souza.

