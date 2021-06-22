Renee Sen Talks About Following In Mom Sushmita Sen's Footsteps, Says Wants To Work In An Action Film With Her

Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee Sen who debuted with Suttabaazi, said she wants to follow in her mother's footsteps and is leaving no stone unturned. The young actress recently interacted with ETimes about her plans for an acting career and said that her journey is different from her mother's, who is a former Miss Universe.

Renee said that facing the camera is not easy and she is slowly understanding all things that she needs to take care of. She told ETimes, "My mother's journey is very different from mine. She can always share her experiences but in the end, it's my decision to take things forward. I can only be told about the pros and cons. I have been in my mom's shoes but I haven't stayed there for long."

"Facing the camera is not easy. There are so many things to be taken care of. I have realised that wanting to be an actor and to actually become one are totally different things," Renee added.

She further explained saying that she could be having a bad day but can't let it affect her work. "I really got to learn a lot of things. Just like every other profession, you have to work really hard. Especially for the dreams that I have for myself, it's going to take a lot of hard work."

Talking about collaborating with her mother on screen, Renee said that to reach her standard, it will take her a lot of hard work and time. "Yes, I would love to work with her. Why not! It excites me. We have spoken about it so many times at home. But I also know that to reach where she is, will take me a lot of time."

"When I saw Aarya, I was spellbound! I told her I want to work with her but I have to work a lot on myself to get to where she is. Although we have talked about working together, we have never really discussed a genre per se. So, maybe a love story or an action film," she added.