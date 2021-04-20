Renuka Shahane And Her Kids Test Positive For COVID-19 Soon After Her Husband Ashutosh Rana

Actor Ashutosh Rana had taken to his social media handle a few days back to inform his fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Now his wife, actor-director Renuka Shahane has also tested positive for the same along with their sons Satyendra and Shouryaman. The couple had also taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the first week of April.

According to a news report in ETimes, the family has immediately isolated themselves after testing positive for COVID-19. They have also been taking all the precautions during this phase of recovery. Ashutosh had earlier taken to his Facebook handle to share the news of him testing positive for the virus.

The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor had written, "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of His Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy."

Apart from this, Ashutosh had also shared that he has also got his family tested for the same. The actor had added, "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

Renuka had taken to her social media handle to share the news of her and Ashutosh receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier in April. The Hum Apke Hai Kon actor had also asked all of her fans to wear their mask, maintain social distancing and keep their hands sanitized. On the work front, Ashutosh Rana was seen in the Netflix movie Pagglait that starred Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. While Renuka Shahane received several praises for her directorial venture Tribhanga that starred Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in the lead role.