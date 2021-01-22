Renuka Shahane: I Am Happy With The Response To Tribhanga

2021 started on a happy note for actor-turned-director Renuka Shahane as her latest Netflix film Tribhanga received positive response from the audiences. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Renuka Shahane was asked if she is happy with the response, she said, "I am happy with the response to the film, the performances and that people related to what I have tried to portray in the story."

"Indian stories are unique and they need to be shared with the entire world. My characters might have an education, which is westernized but their choices and manner of living are rooted in Indianness, which is lovely to celebrate," further added Shahane.

Tribhanga is a women-oriented film which stars Kajol, Mithila Palkar and Tanvi Azmi in the lead roles. When Renuka was asked if she feels women directors portray female's issues pertinently, Renuka disagreed and said that she doesn't think so.

She said, "Directors like Gulzar, Bimal Roy, Guru Dutt have represented women beautifully. I think is it about being a sensitive human. It is not that women directors can't represent men well, so the converse is true as well. With me, I feel I am still a work in a progress, as a writer or director. The stories I can believe in and understand are the ones I would like to share."

Renuka further added that she feels, in the mainstream cinema, women are represented more strongly now than previously, but still not as widely as what women do all around us. She further added saying that she wants her women to have names and talk about things that are not related to men, romance and marriage.

