Republic Day 2021: Amitabh Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor And Others Celebrate The Patriotic Fervor

Today, January 26, 2021, marks India's 72nd Republic Day. Every citizen of the country is celebrating their inner patriot on this occasion. On this occasion, some members of the Bollywood fraternity have also taken to their social media to mark the special day.

Talking about the same, Amitabh Bachchan shared a Republic Day wish with his fans. He shared a picture of himself saluting amidst a silhouette of the tricolour. Take a look at the same.

Apart from that, Big B's Badla co-star, Taapsee Pannu also wished her fans on the occasion of Republic Day. She stated, 'On 72nd Republic Day here's wishing and hoping that we all read and understand our constitution as much as we celebrate it. Will help us be more patriotic than what we actually are. Jai Hind.'

Akshay Kumar went on to introduce the Indian action game Fau-G while wishing his fans on the occasion. The actor wrote, 'Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India's most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today.'

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the tricolour along with a picture of her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor. While Tiger Shroff shared a picture of himself and his team holding the Indian flag. Take a look.

Apart from that, Ishaan Khatter shared a picture of the preamble on the occasion of Republic Day. While Siddhant Chaturvedi also shared a post to celebrate the event. Take a look at their wishes.

Apart from that Priyanka Chopra also shared an empowering post on the occasion of Republic Day wherein she celebrated the 15 women in the first Constituent Assembly of India who helped draft the Constitution of India. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a beautiful post stating, 'Freedom in our mind, strength in our words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls. Wish you a very Happy Republic Day.' New mommy Anushka Sharma also wished her fans on her Instagram story.

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonu Sood also shared Republic Day wish for their fans. While Sidharth wished for the democracy and constitution of the nation to fly higher, Sonu pledged his support for Atmanirbhar. Take a look.