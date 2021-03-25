Revisiting The Horrific Assault On Jayalalithaa, Thalaivi Captures The Traumatic Incident With Authenticity

The trailer of Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi tracing the life of former Tamil Nadu CM, late Jayalalithaa released on March 23, 2021 to a warm response from the audience. While the trailer touched upon the various stages of Jayalalithaa's life, a particular scene that sent chills down everyone's spine was the assembly assault incident.

25th March 1989 witnessed a shameful incident for not just Tamil Nadu but Indian politics as a whole, with the assault of Jayalalithaa in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly.

Capturing the pivotal incident in Jayalalithaa's upcoming biographical drama Thalaivi, the makers ensured to maintain the authenticity of the scene by closely following the original incident.

From the look of Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa to the sequence of events, Thalaivi has encapsulated the details of the incident in the most realistic manner, making the audience aware of the tragedy.

Thalaivi brings to screen many other such incidents from Jayalalithaa's life, throwing light on the struggles, losses as well as victories of the veteran superstar-turned-politician's journey.

