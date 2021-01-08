Rhea Chakraborty Hangs Out With Roadies Fame Rajiv Lakshman; Latter Calls Her 'My Girl'
Rhea Chakraborty had a tough 2020 after she was mired in the drugs controversy linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The actress even spent a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail on charges of 'possession, purchase and use' of drugs. Later, she was granted bail in October. Now, it seems like Rhea is slowly resuming back to normal life post the media glare on her after Sushant's demise.
Recently, the Jalebi actress joined Roadies fame duo Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman for a get together. Rhea attended Raghu's son son Rhythm's first birthday bash and spent some quality time with his family.
Rajiv Lakshman Calls Rhea Chakraborty 'My Girl'
In the pictures shared by Raghu's brother Rajiv Lakshman on his Instagram page, Rhea Chakraborty is seen clad in a brown checked coat. The actress is all smiles for the camera and is seen hugging Rajiv. The latter captioned his clicks as 'My girl'.
Rhea Chakraborty Is Ready To Bounce Back
Recently while speaking with Mid-day, writer-director Rumi Jaffery who is a close friend of Rhea said that the actress is ready to bounce back.
He was quoted as saying, "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back."
Rhea Chakraborty's Comeback On The Big Screen
Further, Rumi Jaffery had confirmed Rhea's comeback on the silver screen in 2021 and told Spotboye, "It has been a traumatic year for her. Of course, the year was bad for everyone. But in her case, it was trauma on another level. Can you imagine any girl from a well-to-do middle-class family spending a month in jail? It has crushed her morale completely."
Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's Chehre.
