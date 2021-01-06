Rhea Chakraborty Is A Talented Artiste And Will Be Ready To Bounce Back, Says Rumi Jaffery

2020 turned out to be tumultuous year for actress Rhea Chakraborty after late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed a case of abetment of suicide against her. The actress was also probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case linked to the actor's death and even spent almost a month in judicial custody.

Writer-director Rumi Jaffery who is a close friend of Rhea, is optimistic that Rhea will soon return to the big screen after putting the bitterness of past year behind her.

A Mid-day report quoted the filmmaker as saying, "I am confident she will get through this phase. Everybody around will advise you to be brave, but only the one going through [the ordeal] knows how difficult it is. Time is the best healer; with time, she will be fine. She is a talented artiste and will be ready to bounce back."

Many Bollywood celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and others had slammed the media trial of Rhea Chakraborty.

Talking about it, Rumi told Mid-day, "People drew their own conclusions on the matter. Ideally, we should wait for the judiciary [to give its verdict]. Every coin has two sides, but Rhea should also get a fair trial. I have the highest regard for those who supported her then."

Earlier, Rumi had revealed that he was planning to do a film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty before the Chhichore actor's untimely demise on June 14 last year. On being quizzed if that film has been shelved, Jaffery said, "We were supposed to start the film by mid-2020. The year was so terrible that I am not thinking of the film anymore."

Meanwhile, Rumi Jaffery is currently looking forward for the release of his upcoming film Chehre which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The filmmaker revealed that they are yet to lock the release date of the movie and added, "Anand Pandit [producer] has decided to pursue a theatrical release. We need to support [the exhibitors]."

