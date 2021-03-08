Rhea Chakraborty Returns To Social Media After Eight Months On International Women's Day 2021

Rhea Chakraborty who gearing up for the big screen's return has been missing from social media for almost eight months. However, the actress is now back on Instagram and has dedicated her first post to her mother. On the occasion of International Women's Day Rhea thanked her mother, Sandhya Chakraborty for being her strength.

Rhea shared a picture of holding her mother's hand and captioned the poster with a powerful message. It read, "Happy Women's Day to us ..Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa."

The comeback post got over 1 lakh likes within hours and also garnered the attention of fellow industry friends. Sussanne Khan and Shibani Dandekar shared heart emojis in the comments section. One comment read, "Happy Women's Day Love you truly represent a beautiful & strong person that you are," while another fan said, "Take care Rhea, stay strong and never lose hope!" Another person wrote, "Welcome back to insta @rhea_chakraborty."

For the unversed, Rhea has been accused by her late boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds. The actress was also arrested by the NCB in September 2020 on charges of procuring and using drugs.

While she has been out on bail since October 2020, the actress has suffered a serious backlash from SSR fans on social media. Recently, NCB also filed the first charge sheet filed in the drugs case, in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

In the chargesheet, NCB has claimed that Rhea was financing and delivering the drugs to the late actor. It also claimed that she was also conspiring to procure drugs for selling. A senior NCB official related to the probe wishing anonymity told IANS: "There are instances in which Rhea's role has been mentioned briefly in the charge sheet filed by the NCB in a court here."

The 12000-page-long charge sheet has also named Rhea's brother Showik among 31 more other accused in the case. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rhea will be seen in an upcoming film titled Chehre. The thriller starring Amitabh Bachchan, and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles will be releasing on April 30.

