Rhea Chakraborty's Bank Account Defreezed A Year After Arrest, Seized Gadgets Returned By Court

In a recent order, a special court has allowed Rhea Chakraborty to access all her bank accounts. The actress has reportedly filed a plea for defreezing her accounts that were frozen by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last year after she was booked in the drugs case following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.

According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty in her plea said NCB had freezed her accounts without reason, calling it a "grave injustice and prejudice to her". She added that she needs access to the bank accounts for making the payment of salaries of her employees and for fulfilling various tax liabilities including GST payments, etc. The actress said that she supports her own lifestyle and her brother's from the amount in the bank accounts. Her brother is also dependent on her.

Meanwhile, NCB opposed the application saying that that financial investigation in the case is still going on. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Sarpande representing the NCB added, "if the accounts are defreezed, then it will hamper the investigation."

Special judge DB Mane said, "From the reply of the investigating officer, it appears that there is no strong objection from the NCB side for defreezing the bank accounts and FDs of Chakraborty." The judge added that Chakraborty is entitled for defreezing the bank accounts and FDs and added, "she shall make the balance amount, as shown in the concerned account as on 16/09/2020, available for passing necessary orders, as and when required."

The court also ordered that the gadgets seized by NCB to be returned to Rhea on 'Supurtnama' after due verification and identification, and executing an indemnity bond for Rs 1,00,000. Atul Sarpande told the court that the articles have been received from the laboratory and the investigating officer had already informed the actress to collect her property.