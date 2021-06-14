Rhea Chakraborty Says Sushant Singh Rajput Is Protecting Her Like Guardian Angel; 'Please Come Back To Me'

As the nation remembers late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary today (June 14, 2021), actress Rhea Chakraborty who was in a relationship with him, took to her Instagram page to pen a heart-wrenching note. Rhea shared a lovey-dovey picture of hers along with Sushant and captioned it as, "There isn't a moment where I believe that you aren't here anymore."

She further wrote that even though people say time heals everything, she's unable to cope up with the loss, as Sushant was her 'time and everything'.

"They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere - I know you're here with me," added Rhea.

Rhea went on to add, "It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying -" you've got this bebu" and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here. My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore."

She further wrote that there is no life without Sushant, as he took away the meaning of life with him.

"This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I'm standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you 'Malpua 'everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me ? I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever ♾ +1 #mywholeheart❤️," concluded the Jalebi actress.

Meanwhile, last year in October, Rhea was granted bail in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. She was asked to submit a Rs 1 lakh bond and told not to leave the country without court's permission.