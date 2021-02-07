Rhea Chakraborty Says 'Theek Ho Rahi Hoon' To The Paparazzi On Being Asked How She's Holding Up

A recent video of Rhea Chakraborty has been doing the rounds on social media, where the paparazzi can be heard greeting the actress after her workout session. In the video, when Rhea comes out of the gym, the media which is waiting outside to click and record her, are heard asking her how she was doing. Rhea replies and says, 'Theek ho rahi hu (I'm getting better)'.

For the unversed, 2020 turned out to be a tumultuous year for Rhea as she lost her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was then accused of his death. The actress was even jailed in a drugs case, spending nearly a month behind bars before she was granted bail. And as of now, the investigating in Sushant’s death case is still ongoing and as the case is being probed from various angles including financial and drugs.

In the meantime, the video of Rhea exiting her gym and getting into her car has now gone viral she has finally broken her silence and spoken to the media. Take a look!

On the work front, Rhea was supposed to be seen Rumi Jaffrey’s upcoming film Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, due to the COVID-19 crisis, the movie couldn’t release in 2020 and has got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Director Jaffery, who is a close friend of Rhea, also spoke recently and said that he is optimistic about Rhea’s return to the big screen. He even revealed that he met her recently and assured her that she will be welcomed in the industry with open arms.

