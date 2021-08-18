Rhea Chakraborty: We Live In The Kalyug; It Is The Time When Humanity Will Be Challenged

Actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram page and shared her thoughts on the chaos all around the world. She believes that we are 'living in the kalyug' and the only way to make through this time is to be compassionate towards humanity.

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Heartfelt Note On Unity Amidst The Pandemic, Says 'Humanity Was Restored'

Rhea Chakraborty wrote, "We live in the Kalyug, it's the time when humanity will be challenged and human values will be given ample opportunity to collapse. We need to come together, find love and compassion in our hearts and hold on to those human values we were taught as children. It's the only way to live through these dark times. So hold on tight to your families and loved ones... because love truly conquers all."

With respect to work, Rhea will next be seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D'Souza.

Recently, during the promotions of Chehre, when producer Anand Pandit was asked if he ever felt that the controversies around Rhea might affect the business of the film, he rather praised Rhea's acting chops and said that he had conviction in her.

"Those who felt the need to react on it could react. We had conviction in Rhea, and still do, even today. She has done a fantastic job in this film and you guys will love to see her on-screen. Whatever happens in their private lives- whether it's Rhea or anyone else--it is their job to handle it. I don't think we have a right to react to that because we are in the business of making films and it is a wise thing to keep it like that," said Pandit while speaking to a leading daily.