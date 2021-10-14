Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Cryptic Post Amid Aryan Khan Drugs Case, Says Grow Through What You Go

Rhea Chakraborty often shares motivational quotes and posts on her social media profile. Recently the actress shared a cryptic post amid Aryan Khan's drug case controversy. SRK's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2 and has been in custody ever since. Meanwhile, his bail hearing was adjourned by the sessions court on October 13, 2021.

Rhea's cryptic post on her Instagram is also making headlines for the same. Without tagging anyone she shared a quote on her Instagram stories. The post read, "Grow Through What You Go". Take a look at the story,

The actress herself was arrested by NCB in 2020 along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea has spent more than a month in Mumbai's Byculla Jail, after which she received bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with sureties.

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Ram Gopal Varma Mocks NCB; Says It Has Made SRK's Son A Super Duper Star

Incidentally, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde is currently Aryan's counsel for the rave party case. According to recent reports, the sessions court will continue hearing the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil C Singh oppose the bail plea on October 14, 2021.

Apart from Aryan, NCB also detained seven others on the Mumbai cruise ship, including Arbaz Seth Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Vikrant Chhoker, Ismeet Singh, Nupur Sarika, Gomit Chopra and Mohak Jaswal. According to reports, NCB from the same ship seized 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and 1.33 lakhs in cash on October 2.

Aryan Khan Case: Kiran Gosavi Whose Selfie Went Viral With Star Kid Is Issued Lookout Circular By Pune Police

Coming back to Rhea, the actress was last seen in Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Chehre is directed by Rumy Jaffery the film followed a business tycoon with a complicated past trapped in a game with a group of veterans who have hooked him for a game of crime and punishment.