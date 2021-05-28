Rhea Chakraborty Shares A Heartfelt Post On Finding Strength From Suffering

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently took to her social media handle to share a heartfelt post on finding strength after a phase of adversities. The actress has been sharing some motivational posts quite often amidst these stressful times of the pandemic. She captioned the post stating, "Rheality" along with a purple heart emoji.

Talking about the post, the Sonali Cable actress wrote how from great suffering, comes great strength. She asked her fans to trust her on this philosophy. She ended the post by stating, "Hang In There". Take a look at the same.

Her friends from the industry like VJ Anusha and Deanne Panday gave some love on the post. Ayushmann Khurana's brother and actor Aparshakti Khurana also poured some love on Rhea's post. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had also taken to her social media handle to praise the unity that people have been showing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Heartfelt Note On Unity Amidst The Pandemic, Says 'Humanity Was Restored'

Talking about the same, the Jalebi actress had taken to her Instagram story to write that it fills her heart to see people standing together in this time of crisis, that will go down in history. The actress had added that what will really go down in history was how the human race was divided but they eventually got united again due to this diversity. Rhea Chakraborty had further stated in the brief post that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people did not judge or hate each other but just focused on fighting and winning the battle against the virus together.

Rhea Chakraborty To Help People Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says 'Tough Times Call For Unity

She had concluded the post by stating that because of this crisis, humanity was restored and everyone saved the world together. The Bank Chor actress lastly asked her fans to have faith during these tough times. For the unversed, Rhea had recently opened her Instagram DM to help people in this hour of need.

She had shared a message on her social media handle that said, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can. small help or big help, help is help. Dm me if I can help in any way, will try my best. Take care, be kind. Love and strength, Rhea." On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in the thriller flick Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.