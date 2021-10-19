Rhea Chakraborty Shares First Pic With Brother Showik Since SSR's Death, Talks About Resilience

Rhea Chakraborty, who has been staying clear of social media shared a rare selfie with brother Showik. The actress and her brother were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case in 2020.

While the two often stepped out together, Rhea hadn't shared any pictures with her brother since the arrest. On Monday (October 18), Rhea took to her Instagram handle and shared the first photo with her brother in a year and a half. Both can be seen twinning in white outfits, smiling at the camera.

She captioned the post as, "Resilience". Take a look at the selfie clicked by Rhea,

The post's comments section was filled with support from friends and fans. Several of her celebrity also dropped positive comments. Shibani Dandekar wrote, "My gorgeous two" with a red heart emoji, while Anusha Dandekar said, "Babies."

Rhea and Showik both have been placed in Mumbai's Byculla jail, after their bail was rejected by the court. While Rhea was let out on bail after a month in prison, Showik was granted bail three months after his arrest.

Back in 2020, Rhea made headlines after she was accused by Sushant's family for abetment to suicide and also siphoning off funds from the late actor. NCB had charged her and brother Showik in allegedly procuring and supplying drugs to the late actor.

On the work front, after the 2018 release of Jalebi, Rhea returned to the big screen with Chehre. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Krystle D'souza, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav in pivotal roles. She is yet to announce her next projects.