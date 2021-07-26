Rhea Chakraborty Shows Her Love For Yoga And Books In A Unique Way In Her Latest Post

Rhea Chakraborty has been quite active on her social media handle lately and has been treating fans with some encouraging posts about positivity and well-being. The actress recently took to her social media handle to share her love for yoga and books in a unique manner. Rhea also gave a glimpse of her bookshelf in the process.

Talking about the same, Rhea Chakraborty shared a picture of herself arranging her bookshelf. The Jalebi actress can be seen donning a black attire as she puts a book on yoga titled 'Yoga A Gem For Women' on her bookshelf. Rhea has also added a pink flower emoji to her hair.

Rhea Chakraborty captioned the same stating, "Yoga >Books > =Bank Chor actress added a glitter, flower and books emoji with her caption. Take a look at the post.

The actress had earlier also shared a picture of herself doing the Yoga asana Chakrasana. Rhea Chakraborty could be seen pulling off the tough posture with the help of her close friend and yoga teacher Samiksha Shetty. The Dobaara: See Your Evil actress captioned it stating, "HEALING #yogaforlife #chakrasana." Take a look at the picture shared by the actress.

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported in June that Rhea Chakraborty might be in talks to play Draupadi in a film that will be based on the Indian epic Mahabharat. Draupadi was the wife of the Pandavas and the main female protagonist of the epic tale. A source close to the development had revealed to The Times Of India stating, "This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn't been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently. The discussion is very initial though."

Apart from that, Rhea Chakraborty will be seen in the crime thriller Chehre. The film has been helmed by Rumi Jaffery. The film will also see megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'souza and Siddhant Kapoor in the lead roles.