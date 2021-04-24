Rhea Chakraborty To Help People Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Says 'Tough Times Call For Unity'

Rhea Chakraborty is the latest Bollywood celebrity to extend her support amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress recently revealed that she has opened her DMs for the needy to reach out to her for help. Some of the other actors who have been lending support include Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Varun Dhawan, etc.

While Sonu Sood recently airlifted a 25-year-old COVID-19 positive girl from Nagpur to Hyderabad for special treatment, Sushmita Sen has helped arranged oxygen cylinders for hospitals in Delhi. Salman Khan is also providing food for the frontline COVID-19 warriors.

Now, Rhea Chakraborty has extended a helping hand. She shared an Instagram story saying that she will try her best to help the ones in need. The story read, "Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can. small help or big help, help is help. Dm me if I can help in any way, will try my best. Take care, be kind. Love and strength, Rhea."

The actress has often stayed away from interacting on social media after her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June last year. Rhea was also arrested by the NCB in September 2020, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs. She spent nearly a month in Byculla jail before being released on bail.

Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an abetment to suicide case against her and her family. The actress has also been accused of money laundering. On the work front, Rhea is awaiting the release of her film, Chehre. The film was scheduled for a theatrical release earlier this month, but has been indefinitely stalled due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.