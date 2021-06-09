Rhea Chakraborty To Essay The Role Of Draupadi In A Movie Inspired By Mahabharat?

Rhea Chakraborty might be in talks to play the powerful character of Draupadi in a movie based on the Indian epic Mahabharat. The actress who is still awaiting the release of her movie Chehre alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi seems to have got an interesting offer in the form of this project. For the unversed, Draupadi was the wife of the Pandavas and is the main female protagonist of Mahabharat.

A source close to the development revealed to The Times Of India about the same. The source said, "This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn't been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently. The discussion is very initial though."

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Heartfelt Note On Unity Amidst The Pandemic, Says 'Humanity Was Restored'

If the actress gives a green signal for the same, it will be her comeback in a breakthrough role since her last 2018 movie Jalebi. Rhea was seen in the movie alongside debutante Varun Mitra. The film was a Hindi remake of the Bengali movie Prakhtan.

Rhea Chakraborty Tops 'Times 50 Most Desirable' List Followed By Disha Patani, Kiara Advani

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has been sharing some motivational quotes on her social media handle lately amidst the stressful times of the pandemic. The actress had also opened her Instagram DM for helping out people with the COVID-19 resources. Rhea had recently shared a hard-hitting post wherein she praised people showing humanity in the ongoing pandemic.

The Half Girlfriend actor had taken to her Instagram story to state it fills her heart to see people standing together in this time of crisis, that will go down in history. The Sonali Cable actress also added that what will really go down in history was how the human race was divided but they eventually got united again due to this diversity. Rhea added that amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, people did not judge or hate each other but just focused on fighting and winning the battle against the virus together. She then concluded the post by stating that because of this crisis, humanity was restored and everyone saved the world together. Rhea Chakraborty asked her fans to have faith during these tough times.