Rhea Chakraborty 'Upset' After Being Snubbed From Chehre Poster, Friend Says The Snub Will Not Shatter Her

The makers of Chehre recently released the film's poster featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, and Krystle D'Souza. However, fans were quick to notice that the poster did not feature a glimpse of Rhea Chakraborty's character.

Many SSR fans have called for the film's boycott for Rhea's involvement in the film, possibly leading to Rhea missing from the poster. Now, a report in Bollywood Hungama has revealed that the actress is upset after being snubbed by the makers in the film's promotional content.

A close friend of the actress told the portal that Rhea did not anticipate this kind of snub. "After all that she had gone through in 2020 she was somehow trying to piece together her life again...only to be rudely awakened to this. She is not welcome in Bollywood, it seems," her friend added.

Rhea Chakraborty faced heavy backlash from SSR fans on social media after the late actor's sudden demise. During the investigation, Rhea was alleged to be part of a drug syndicate that supplied drugs to the late actor. She was also arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 and stayed in police custody for a month.

In October 2020, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Rhea on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one or two sureties in the same amount.

Rhea's friend added that she will not let the snub pull her down. "After what she went through, do you think this snub would shatter her? Not at all. She has fought many hurdles during the last year. She would fight this one too," she said.

Meanwhile, Chehre is set for a theatrical release on April 30. The film was scheduled to release in July 2020 but was pushed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Directed by Rumy Jafry, the film also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

