Rhea Kapoor And Karan Boolani Tie The Knot; First Pictures Of The Newly Weds Are Out!

Film producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with filmmaker Karan Boolani in a low-key ceremony on August 14, Saturday. The first pictures of the newlyweds, which were clicked while they were exiting the Kapoor's residence in the car, are now going viral on social media. However, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani's wedding pictures are not revealed online, so far.

In the latest pictures, bride Rhea is seen in a simple red outfit, with sindoor on her forehead. However, Karan is seen in the groom's attire, an off-white kurta paired with a red dupatta. The couple was clicked while they were leaving for the groom's residence after the wedding.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Interestingly, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani opted for a simple wedding ceremony and ditched the grand pre-wedding functions including Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. As per the reports, only the family members and close friends of the couple were present at the wedding ceremony, which was a private affair.

However, all the popular names of the Kapoor family, including Rhea Kapoor's elder sister Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, cousins Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor garnered attention by arriving at the wedding venue in style. Anil Kapoor, the father of the bride, was seen distributing sweets to the media representatives who were present outside the Kapoor residence.

Rhea Kapoor, who is the second daughter of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, fell in love with Karan Boolani during the shooting of her debut film, Aisha. Karan, who is a budding filmmaker, was serving as an assistant director in the Sonam Kapoor starrer. The couple has now tied the knot after a courtship of 13 years.