Rhea Kapoor & Karan Boolani Send Heartfelt Note To Industry Friends Post Wedding; Ayesha Shroff Gives A Peek!

Sonam Kapoor's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan Boolani in the presence of close family members in the living room of her residence in Juhu on August 14. Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja flew all the way from London to attend Rhea's big day.

Keeping safety measures amid the COVID pandemic in mind, the Kapoor family ditched the big fat Punjabi wedding and opted for a simple one. Now, the newlyweds have announced their wedding to their industry friends by sending over cards and gifts to them.

Actor Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff took to her Instagram stories to give fans a sneak-peek of Rhea-Karan's wedding card.

The card read, "Elated to announce that on 14.08.21, Karan and Rhea were married in a small ceremony at home. The circumstances of our time prevented us from having many of our loved ones with us. We deeply missed having you all there but you were in our hearts. As Rhea and Karan start their new life together, we ask for only your blessings and love for their journey forward. We hope to celebrate with you all soon as the world returns to normal."

Post her wedding, Rhea had shared a few pictures on her Instagram page and captioned them as, "I wanted to run away and get married in my living room. Thank you for making that possible."

Meanwhile, Rhea's father and actor Anil Kapoor had hosted a reception for the newlyweds at his residence which was attended by Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor, Boney Kapoor with his daughters Janhvi and Khushi, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Farah Khan, Kunal Rawal amongst others.