Rhea Kapoor Says She Doesn't Believe In Karva Chauth; 'I Don't Really Agree With The Spirit It Comes From'

In her recent Instagram post, filmmaker and stylist Rhea Kapoor said blatant no to Karva Chauth-related collaborations with brands, and said that she and her husband Karan Boolani do not believe in the ritual.

She wrote, "Hi. Happy Sunday. Respectfully please don't reach out to me for karva chauth gifting or collabs. It's not something Karan or I believe in. We respect other couples who partake and can even enjoy the festivities while they do. It's just not for me. Or us. So the last thing I want to do is promote something I don't believe in and don't really agree with the spirit it comes from."

She further wrote, "For now I feel like if we take care of ourselves and each other we should be good. I only write this because it seems random strangers feel the need to aggressively convince me that I'm being 'silly', 'have to do it', 'it's my first'. No, thank you. let's move on? If you read this thank you for giving a sh*t. I hope you enjoy your Sunday."

Karva Chauth is one of the most celebrated festivals of North India, wherein married women observe a fast for an entire day to pray for the long life of their husbands.

Rhea got married to Karan on August 14, 2021, in a hush-hush ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by only her close friends and family members.