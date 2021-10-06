Rhea Kapoor Shares Beautiful Birthday Wish For Husband Karan Boolani, Sister Sonam Kapoor Pens A Lovely Note

Sonam Kapoor's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor celebrated her husband Karan Boolani's birthday in an intimate yet beautiful manner. The director celebrates his birthday today (October 6) and his wife took to her social media handle to pen a lovely note for him. She also shared some lovely pictures from his birthday celebration.

Talking about the same, Rhea Kapoor celebrated Karan Boolani's birthday in Amanbagh, Rajasthan. By the looks of it, the couple is enjoying a romantic candlelit evening wherein Karan also cuts his birthday cake. While Karan looks dapper in a white kurta, Rhea looks pretty in a yellow maxi dress with balloon sleeves and matching earrings. The couple can be seen sharing a kiss in the last picture.

Rhea Kapoor further captioned the pictures stating, "Happy birthday to my partner in everything. Every year with you is more magical and fulfilling. There's no one I would rather grow up with. I love you so much." Take a look at her post.

Not only this, but her sister Sonam Kapoor also shared a delightful birthday wish for her brother-in-law. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress took to her social media handle to share some pleasant memories of Karan Boolani with her and her husband Anand Ahuja. She shared some fun pictures of Karan with her husband. Lastly, she also shared an endearing family picture that also had her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor captioned the same stating, "Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I'm so glad you're my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya." Take a look at the actress' post.

Apart from this, Anil Kapoor had a special wish for his son-in-law. He wrote for Karan Boolani stating, "Happy Birthday @karanboolani! You've always been like my son and a part of the family but I'm so glad this year it's official! May you keep succeeding & inspiring us all every day." Rhea Kapoor had tied the knot with Karan on August 14 in an intimate ceremony amidst their close family and friends.