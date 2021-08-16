Rhea Kapoor Shares First Picture Of Her Intimate Wedding With Karan Boolani; 'I Cried And Had Stomach Flips'

On August 14, 2021, producer Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with her longtime-boyfriend Karan Boolani in the presence of family and close friends. As Rhea's wedding was a private affair, we didn't see any B-town celebrity attending her wedding. A while ago, she has shared the first picture of her wedding on her Instagram page and her caption is too sweet to be missed.

Rhea shared a picture of exchanging rings with Karan and one can also spot vermillion on her head. Needless to say that she is looking so ethereal. Interestingly, Rhea-Karan's colour-coordinated outfits have received major love from netizens and they are in awe of Rhea's simple wedding.

She captioned it as, "12 years later, I shouldn't have been nervous or overwhelmed because you're my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn't know how humbling the experience would be. I'll always be that girl who had to come home to juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn't know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more."

Rhea's brother-in-law Anand Ahuja who got married to Sonam Kapoor in 2018, commented on her post saying, "All the feels."

B-town divas like Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Athiya Shetty, Sophie Choudry, etc., also wished Rhea a happy married life and blessed the newlyweds.

Reacting to Rhea's post, Tiger Shroff's mom Ayesha Shroff wrote, "How beautiful!!!❤️❤️❤️ God bless you kids!!❤️❤️ love always from Jaggu uncle, Tiger, Krishna and Moi."

