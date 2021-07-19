Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Shoot A Teaser For Their Maiden Production- Girls Will Be Girls In Dehradun

Richa
Chadha
and
Ali
Fazal
in
March
this
year
officially
announced
that
they
together
are
launching
their
own
production
arm,
Pushing
Buttons
Studios.
Their
first
film
that
the
duo
announced,
set
to
be
directed
by
Shuchi
Talati
has
been
titled
Girls
will
Be
Girls.
The
actor-producer
this
past
weekend
shot
a
teaser
in
Dehradun
with
their
producing
partners
Sanjay
Gulati
of
Crawling
Angel
Films
and
Claire
Chassagne
of
French
banner
Dolce
Vita
Film.
They're
tight-lipped
about
the
film
and
the
teaser
is
to
be
submitted
at
a
script
lab
in
August
and
is
reportedly
up
for
a
grant.
The
film's
script
was
also
the
only
Indian
script
invited
to
the
prestigious
Berlinale
Script
Station
2021,
a
lab
that
selects
10
projects
from
around
the
world
every
year,
according
to
the
makers
which
happened
in
March
too.