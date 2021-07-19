Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Shoot A Teaser For Their Maiden Production- Girls Will Be Girls In Dehradun

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in March this year officially announced that they together are launching their own production arm, Pushing Buttons Studios. Their first film that the duo announced, set to be directed by Shuchi Talati has been titled Girls will Be Girls.

The actor-producer this past weekend shot a teaser in Dehradun with their producing partners Sanjay Gulati of Crawling Angel Films and Claire Chassagne of French banner Dolce Vita Film. They're tight-lipped about the film and the teaser is to be submitted at a script lab in August and is reportedly up for a grant.

The film's script was also the only Indian script invited to the prestigious Berlinale Script Station 2021, a lab that selects 10 projects from around the world every year, according to the makers which happened in March too.

It is also the only Indian project at the Jerusalem Script Lab this year where it will be presented formally at the Jerusalem Film Festival which is set to take place in August this year.