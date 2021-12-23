Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Tie The Knot In March Next Year In An Intimate Ceremony?

Lovebirds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were reportedly supposed to tie the knot last year in April. However, their plans for the same was shattered by the onset of the COVID-19 first wave. Ever since then, fans were left wondering when the two would say 'I do' to each other and looks like their question has been answered. The latest buzz is that Ali and Richa will soon be tying the knot next year in March.

According to a news report in Mid-Day, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will be getting married in March 2022. The report further stated that the couple will be having an intimate ceremony for the same and are currently in search of a perfect wedding location. The publication quoted a source close to the duo to reveal, "The wedding will be a two-city affair - in Mumbai and Delhi. However, they will keep it intimate with only family and close friends in attendance. At the moment, the actors are looking at various venues in the cities and will zero in on the locations soon."

The source further added that March 2022 will be a perfect time for Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to tie the knot as the couple have their professional commitments lined up from the month of April. The source said, "Ali is working on a few Hollywood projects. So, they worked out their dates and settled on a summer wedding." Meanwhile, the couple has recently added a new feather to their cap.

Girls Will Be Girls, the maiden production to emerge from the newly minted Pushing Buttons Studios, a unit jointly founded by Ali and Richa has won the distinguished 'Aide aux cinemas du monde' grant. Girls Will Be Girls is a female-led drama written and to be helmed by debutant Shuchi Talati. The film revolves around a complicated mother-daughter relationship and deals with their dual coming of age.

Talking about the same, Ali Fazal had said, "Richa and I are thrilled that being new producers, we're making the correct choices for our first production. We're grateful to our French co-producers, Claire from Dolce Vita Films and Shuchi for their efforts in securing us this prestigious grant. It makes our maiden production an Indo-French one."