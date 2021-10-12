Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone, Says Its Too Toxic

Richa Chadha has decided to take some time off Twitter. However, she is not sure if she will return to the platform. In a recent tweet, Richa revealed that she had deleted the app off her phone as it is too toxic.

The actress reportedly locked her profile after a troll asked her about her relationship with long time boyfriend Ali Fazal. "When are you getting divorced? Tell us. Because your marriage is not going to last long, just like Aamir Khan's," the Twitter user's post read.

Soon after, the actress replied in Hindi: "Sarvesh, forget about me, are you losing your mind because no one married you willingly? In your case, it must have been the girl who asked for dowry. Neither do you have looks nor intelligence and you are also poor? Your mother must have switched from LPG to an earthen stove."

"My regards to you, aunty. What kind of s**t-like devil you have brought into this world? This unemployed, pitiable person can dare to speak only here," she added.

Richa who currently has a following of 541.9 K on the social media platform, has also made her account private. Her official Twitter page reads, "These tweets are protected. Only approved followers can see @RichaChadha's Tweets. To request access, click Follow."

On Tuesday morning (October 12) she made an announcement on Twitter that she has deleted the micro-blogging app from her phone. She wrote, "Deleting this app off of my phone. Takes too much, is toxic. Bye."

Richa and Ali have been dating for a long time. The two were all set to get married in April 2020 but the plan was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the two have confirmed the wedding is expected to take place in 2022 with celebrations in full swing.