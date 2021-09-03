Richa Chadha Mourns Sidharth Shukla's Death With A Heartfelt Note; Says 'Stress Is A Terrible Thing'

TV star Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone in deep shock and grief. The actor died of heart attack on Thursday (September 2, 2021). As soon as this tragic news broke on social media, there was an outpour of mourning words and condolence messages as many reeled from the shock of this tragedy.

Actress Richa Chadha took to her Instagram story to pen an emotional note in which she condoled Sidharth's death and called stress a terrible thing.

The actress began her post by writing, "RIP Sidharth Shukla. Didn't know you at all, bro. Never met you. But today my heart goes out to your mother. Having to outlive your son is the worst possible pain V. Condolences to your family. It seemed like you were successful, happy, working your way towards your dreams... You were loved too."

She further wrote, "May everyone in this fraternity learn to be kind to one another but most importantly learn to be kind to ONESELF. Stress is a terrible thing. Your legions of fans must be heartbroken too. Go well."

Besides Richa Chadha, Taapsee Pannu also mourned the Balika Vadhu actor's untimely death and tweeted, "Yet again life shows us that there might be no tomorrow. Who could've imagined it will end so abruptly when life just started showing some beautiful colours. Everything seems like a deception now. Heartbreaking."

Kartik Aaryan too had taken to his Twitter page to pen a heartfelt post that read, "The way Sidharth made a huge place in all our hearts with his smile, his graceful personality and just being himself is so inspiring. Can't fathom this.Truly heartbreaking," along with a broken heart emoji.