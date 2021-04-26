Richa Chadha Mourns The Loss Of Beau Ali Fazal’s Grandfather, Says ‘Tears Won’t Stop’

Richa Chadha took to her social media handle to mourn the demise of her boyfriend Ali Fazal's grandfather. She penned a heartfelt message for him and shared a beautiful selfie with him. Richa stated how her heart is heavy and her tears won't stop as she remembers him.

Talking about the same, Richa can be seen posing for an endearing picture with Ali's grandfather. She also wrote how she had conveyed to him that he looked like the grandfather from the animated movie Up when she had met him for the first time. The Madam Chief Minister actor wrote, "Dear Nana, I remember when I met you for the first time and showed you the photo of the Grandpa character from the film Up. I said he looked like you, you seemed to agree. Now you're gone and all I have are some photos. My heart is heavy and the tears won't stop but I am not alone in the experience of this colossal grief. So many have lost people they loved, so many couldn't say bye like I couldn't."

The actor said that she can almost hear his voice from this picture. The Fukrey Returns actor further added, "I love you and I will miss you and your smile. I can't almost hear your voice through this photo...A part of my heart goes with you. Rest in peace Nana. Love you always. Goodbye. R.I.P." Take a look at the post shared by Richa.

Earlier Ali had also taken to his social media handle to share some lovely pictures of his grandfather. His heartwarming caption had read as, "He Fathered me. Took me in from when I can remember because my parents were living separate lives. So while my father was out somewhere in the middle east, it's Nana who smothered me with love, took care of me. Along with Nani. Long story short. He passed away Raatko. Less than a year of his daughter-my mother leaving. I suppose this is The Will. So many are suffering across the country so we can too. Rightfully so.

Ali added how his grandfather did not wish for a morbid funeral. To this, he stated, "He wanted me to crack a joke on his funeral he had said once. "Koi lateefa sunaa dena, i dont like morbid". So today I left a small chit in the grave that said: " Say cheese". Was an inside joke - quite literally now. But yea. Gustaakhi maaf I'll post a few of his pics. It is for my own archiving. It's only cuz some of us don't know how to deal with grief. Movie references don't come in handy."